Harold Ramirez vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez and his .433 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi on September 29 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .310 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (75 of 119), with multiple hits 34 times (28.6%).
- He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 37.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|52
|.275
|AVG
|.352
|.325
|OBP
|.381
|.469
|SLG
|.426
|22
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|2
|37
|RBI
|28
|50/14
|K/BB
|27/8
|4
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi (10-6) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.82 ERA in 162 2/3 innings pitched, with 177 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 27th, 1.266 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
