Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, September 29 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .250 with 23 doubles, 31 home runs and 56 walks.

He ranks 97th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 138 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes has driven in a run in 57 games this season (41.3%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 69 .261 AVG .240 .368 OBP .337 .544 SLG .445 28 XBH 26 18 HR 13 53 RBI 44 46/29 K/BB 55/27 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings