Isaac Paredes vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, September 29 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .250 with 23 doubles, 31 home runs and 56 walks.
- He ranks 97th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 138 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes has driven in a run in 57 games this season (41.3%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|69
|.261
|AVG
|.240
|.368
|OBP
|.337
|.544
|SLG
|.445
|28
|XBH
|26
|18
|HR
|13
|53
|RBI
|44
|46/29
|K/BB
|55/27
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (10-6) out to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.82 ERA and 177 strikeouts through 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.82), 32nd in WHIP (1.266), and 13th in K/9 (9.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.