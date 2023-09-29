Manuel Margot vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .265 with 21 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks.
- In 61.3% of his games this season (57 of 93), Margot has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (17.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 3.2% of his games this season, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Margot has had an RBI in 30 games this season (32.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.5%).
- He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.219
|AVG
|.309
|.274
|OBP
|.349
|.315
|SLG
|.428
|9
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|20
|27/9
|K/BB
|27/9
|4
|SB
|4
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi (10-6 with a 3.82 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 32nd of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.82), 32nd in WHIP (1.266), and 13th in K/9 (9.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.