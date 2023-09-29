The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .265 with 21 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks.

In 61.3% of his games this season (57 of 93), Margot has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (17.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 3.2% of his games this season, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Margot has had an RBI in 30 games this season (32.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.5%).

He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .219 AVG .309 .274 OBP .349 .315 SLG .428 9 XBH 16 2 HR 1 17 RBI 20 27/9 K/BB 27/9 4 SB 4

