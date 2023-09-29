The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .256 with 18 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.

Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 94 games this year (of 149 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.

In 14.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has had an RBI in 51 games this season (34.2%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 74 times this season (49.7%), including 17 games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 73 .248 AVG .264 .367 OBP .360 .417 SLG .436 22 XBH 22 11 HR 12 43 RBI 41 73/38 K/BB 83/39 16 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings