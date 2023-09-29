Friday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (88-71) versus the Tampa Bay Rays (97-62) at Rogers Centre should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on September 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (10-6) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (7-4) will take the ball for the Rays.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Rays were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Tampa Bay and its foes are 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.

The Rays have come away with eight wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Tampa Bay has a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (837 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays have pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Rays Schedule