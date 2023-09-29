Rays vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Friday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (88-71) versus the Tampa Bay Rays (97-62) at Rogers Centre should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on September 29.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (10-6) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (7-4) will take the ball for the Rays.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Rays 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- In their last 10 contests, the Rays were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
- When it comes to the over/under, Tampa Bay and its foes are 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.
- The Rays have come away with eight wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Tampa Bay has a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Rays have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (837 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Rays have pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|Blue Jays
|L 6-2
|Tyler Glasnow vs Chris Bassitt
|September 23
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Zack Littell vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 24
|Blue Jays
|L 9-5
|Taj Bradley vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 26
|@ Red Sox
|W 9-7
|Zach Eflin vs Tanner Houck
|September 27
|@ Red Sox
|W 5-0
|Tyler Glasnow vs Brayan Bello
|September 29
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Zack Littell vs Yusei Kikuchi
|October 1
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Kevin Gausman
