Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rays (+125). The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -150 +125 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Rays were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rays and their opponents are 7-2-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Rays' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won in eight, or 33.3%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Tampa Bay has played as an underdog of +125 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have hit the over in 87 of its 159 games with a total this season.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 10-8-0 in 18 games with a line this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 53-28 44-34 39-26 58-36 74-52 23-10

