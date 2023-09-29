The Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on Friday at 7:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and others in this game.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Kikuchi Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (10-6) for his 32nd start of the season.

He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Kikuchi has started 31 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 21 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 31 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 27th, 1.266 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 13th.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Sep. 24 4.0 9 3 3 7 0 at Yankees Sep. 19 5.0 4 1 1 7 1 vs. Rangers Sep. 13 5.0 5 6 6 3 2 vs. Royals Sep. 8 5.0 3 1 1 8 1 at Rockies Sep. 2 4.2 6 6 2 6 4

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has recorded 156 hits with 28 doubles, 26 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 94 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.342/.441 on the season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Rays Sep. 23 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 155 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a .257/.326/.404 slash line on the season.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 28 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 24 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at Rays Sep. 23 1-for-6 1 0 2 2 0

