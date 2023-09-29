On Friday, Rene Pinto (.162 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Red Sox.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

  • Pinto has two doubles, six home runs and two walks while hitting .245.
  • In 54.8% of his games this season (17 of 31), Pinto has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (16.1%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in 19.4% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pinto has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (29.0%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (22.6%).
  • He has scored in eight games this year (25.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 16
.130 AVG .354
.149 OBP .367
.261 SLG .646
2 XBH 6
2 HR 4
6 RBI 10
18/1 K/BB 11/1
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.76).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kikuchi (10-6 with a 3.82 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 32nd of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.82), 32nd in WHIP (1.266), and 13th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
