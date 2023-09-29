Yandy Díaz vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz is available when the Tampa Bay Rays take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since September 24, when he went 1-for-2 against the Blue Jays.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 171 hits and an OBP of .408, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .515.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 71.1% of his games this season (96 of 135), with at least two hits 52 times (38.5%).
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 48 games this year (35.6%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 54.1% of his games this year (73 of 135), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (12.6%) he has scored more than once.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|65
|.363
|AVG
|.293
|.447
|OBP
|.368
|.568
|SLG
|.464
|29
|XBH
|27
|12
|HR
|9
|45
|RBI
|31
|47/35
|K/BB
|46/29
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 193 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.82 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 27th, 1.266 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
