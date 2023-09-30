The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) will face each other in a clash of SEC opponents at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Alabama vs. Mississippi State?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Alabama 44, Mississippi State 7

Alabama 44, Mississippi State 7 Alabama has won 75% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-1).

The Crimson Tide have played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Mississippi State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +450 or more once this season and won that game.

The Crimson Tide have an 86.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Alabama (-14.5)



Alabama (-14.5) Alabama has two wins versus the spread in four games this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Entering play this week, Mississippi State has one victory against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Alabama and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 45.5 points twice this season.

Every game featuring Mississippi State this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 45.5.

Alabama averages 30.3 points per game against Mississippi State's 30.8, totaling 15.6 points over the contest's point total of 45.5.

Splits Tables

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.8 53.8 61.5 Implied Total AVG 38.8 35.7 48 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Mississippi State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.4 58 47.5 Implied Total AVG 35 37.7 27 ATS Record 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.