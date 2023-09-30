As of now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 21st in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +10000.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Buccaneers' Super Bowl odds (+10000) place them 21st in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only 25th.

With odds of +10000, the Buccaneers have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay has won twice against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

The Buccaneers have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

Tampa Bay has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Buccaneers are putting up 284.3 yards per game on offense (24th in NFL), and they rank 22nd defensively with 359 yards allowed per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Buccaneers rank 19th in the NFL with 19.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in points allowed (359 points allowed per contest).

Buccaneers Impact Players

Mike Evans has 17 receptions for 297 yards (99.0 per game) and three TDs in three games.

Baker Mayfield has thrown for 636 yards (212.0 per game), completing 66.7%, with four touchdowns and one interception in three games.

In three games, Rachaad White has rushed for 150 yards (50.0 per game) and one score.

Chris Godwin has 13 receptions for 141 yards (47.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

On defense, Antoine Winfield Jr. has helped lead the charge with 22 tackles, one sack, and three passes defended in three games.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +8000 2 September 17 Bears W 27-17 +40000 3 September 25 Eagles L 25-11 +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +1800 7 October 22 Falcons - +5000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +900 9 November 5 @ Texans - +40000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +550 12 November 26 @ Colts - +12500 13 December 3 Panthers - +30000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +5000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6000 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +30000

Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.