On Saturday, Christian Bethancourt (batting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .225.
  • Bethancourt has recorded a hit in 53 of 98 games this year (54.1%), including 14 multi-hit games (14.3%).
  • He has homered in 11.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 98), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bethancourt has driven home a run in 24 games this year (24.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 39 times this year (39.8%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 46
.223 AVG .227
.261 OBP .247
.376 SLG .383
14 XBH 12
5 HR 6
16 RBI 17
45/8 K/BB 45/5
1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (194 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will send Ryu (3-3) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.31 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
