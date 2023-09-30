Christian Bethancourt vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Christian Bethancourt (batting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .225.
- Bethancourt has recorded a hit in 53 of 98 games this year (54.1%), including 14 multi-hit games (14.3%).
- He has homered in 11.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 98), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has driven home a run in 24 games this year (24.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 39 times this year (39.8%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|46
|.223
|AVG
|.227
|.261
|OBP
|.247
|.376
|SLG
|.383
|14
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|17
|45/8
|K/BB
|45/5
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Ryu (3-3) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.31 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
