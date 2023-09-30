The Week 5 college football schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Florida Gators and the Kentucky Wildcats that should be of interest to fans in Florida.

College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week

Stetson Hatters at Marist Red Foxes

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 22 Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Kroger Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Kentucky (-1)

Baylor Bears at UCF Knights

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UCF (-9)

South Florida Bulls at Navy Midshipmen

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Navy (-3)

Florida A&M Rattlers at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium
  • TV Channel: Valley SN

