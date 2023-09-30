Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the hill, September 30 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 23 doubles, 31 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .248.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 98th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 78 of 139 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.

He has hit a home run in 20.1% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 41.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 10 contests.

In 38.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 70 .261 AVG .236 .368 OBP .332 .544 SLG .438 28 XBH 26 18 HR 13 53 RBI 44 46/29 K/BB 57/27 1 SB 0

