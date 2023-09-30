Josh Lowe vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .290 with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks.
- Lowe enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .476 with two homers.
- In 67.2% of his 128 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 37 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 128 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 20 of them (15.6%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.6% of his games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 57 of 128 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|68
|.282
|AVG
|.297
|.307
|OBP
|.354
|.445
|SLG
|.534
|23
|XBH
|28
|5
|HR
|15
|27
|RBI
|54
|58/8
|K/BB
|64/22
|15
|SB
|17
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.31 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.31, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
