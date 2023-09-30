The MLB slate today, which includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Toronto Blue Jays, is sure to please.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

Sportsbook Promo Codes

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (76-84) play the Cleveland Guardians (76-84)

The Guardians will hit the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.236 AVG, 31 HR, 95 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.236 AVG, 31 HR, 95 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.279 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)

The Toronto Blue Jays (89-71) face the Tampa Bay Rays (97-63)

The Rays will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.266 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.266 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.330 AVG, 22 HR, 78 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TB Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -115 -105 9

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The New York Mets (72-86) host the Philadelphia Phillies (89-70)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field versus the Mets on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.254 AVG, 30 HR, 96 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.254 AVG, 30 HR, 96 RBI) PHI Key Player: Trea Turner (.266 AVG, 26 HR, 76 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYM Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total - - -

The Pittsburgh Pirates (75-85) play the Miami Marlins (83-76)

The Marlins will hit the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 24 HR, 83 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 24 HR, 83 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.354 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIA Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -152 +129 9

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Chicago White Sox (61-99) take on the San Diego Padres (80-80)

The Padres will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.260 AVG, 21 HR, 80 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.260 AVG, 21 HR, 80 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.274 AVG, 35 HR, 108 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SD Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -157 +133 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (91-69) host the Chicago Cubs (82-78)

The Cubs will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.277 AVG, 19 HR, 77 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.277 AVG, 19 HR, 77 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.307 AVG, 26 HR, 96 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIL Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -129 +110 8.5

The Kansas City Royals (55-105) play host to the New York Yankees (81-79)

The Yankees will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.275 AVG, 30 HR, 96 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.275 AVG, 30 HR, 96 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYY Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -140 +118 9

The Baltimore Orioles (100-60) face the Boston Red Sox (77-83)

The Red Sox will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.277 AVG, 20 HR, 79 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.277 AVG, 20 HR, 79 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.268 AVG, 33 HR, 99 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BAL Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -132 +112 8

The St. Louis Cardinals (69-91) face the Cincinnati Reds (82-78)

The Reds will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.266 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.266 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.270 AVG, 23 HR, 86 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CIN Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -127 +107 9

The Seattle Mariners (87-73) play host to the Texas Rangers (89-71)

The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.278 AVG, 32 HR, 103 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.278 AVG, 32 HR, 103 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 29 HR, 99 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SEA Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -138 +116 7.5

The Atlanta Braves (103-57) take on the Washington Nationals (70-90)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park against the Braves on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 41 HR, 106 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 41 HR, 106 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.266 AVG, 28 HR, 86 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -365 +287 9

The New York Mets (72-86) play host to the Philadelphia Phillies (89-70)

The Phillies will hit the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Saturday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.254 AVG, 30 HR, 96 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.254 AVG, 30 HR, 96 RBI) PHI Key Player: Trea Turner (.266 AVG, 26 HR, 76 RBI)

The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-76) play host to the Houston Astros (88-72)

The Astros will take to the field at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.289 AVG, 25 HR, 75 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.289 AVG, 25 HR, 75 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.282 AVG, 29 HR, 111 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ARI Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -118 -101 9

The Colorado Rockies (58-102) face the Minnesota Twins (86-74)

The Twins will take to the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.241 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.241 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI) MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.259 AVG, 23 HR, 63 RBI)

The San Francisco Giants (78-82) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (99-61)

The Dodgers will take to the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.284 AVG, 23 HR, 59 RBI)

Wilmer Flores (.284 AVG, 23 HR, 59 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.337 AVG, 29 HR, 103 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -172 +145 8

The Los Angeles Angels (72-88) face the Oakland Athletics (49-111)

The Athletics will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.260 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)

Brandon Drury (.260 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.243 AVG, 29 HR, 68 RBI)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.