On Saturday, Randy Arozarena (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .256 with 18 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 79 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.

Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 94 games this year (of 150 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has driven home a run in 51 games this season (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored a run in 74 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 74 .248 AVG .263 .367 OBP .365 .417 SLG .434 22 XBH 22 11 HR 12 43 RBI 41 73/38 K/BB 83/41 16 SB 6

