Rays vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (89-71) squaring off against the Tampa Bay Rays (97-63) at 3:07 PM ET (on September 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3) to the mound, while Shawn Armstrong (1-0) will take the ball for the Rays.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 6, Rays 5.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Rays have been favored twice and lost each contest.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rays' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
- The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (32%) in those games.
- Tampa Bay has a mark of 6-15 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 4 in MLB, scoring 5.3 runs per game (841 total runs).
- The Rays have pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 23
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Zack Littell vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 24
|Blue Jays
|L 9-5
|Taj Bradley vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 26
|@ Red Sox
|W 9-7
|Zach Eflin vs Tanner Houck
|September 27
|@ Red Sox
|W 5-0
|Tyler Glasnow vs Brayan Bello
|September 29
|@ Blue Jays
|L 11-4
|Aaron Civale vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Shawn Armstrong vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|October 1
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Kevin Gausman
