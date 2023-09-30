Hyun-Jin Ryu gets the nod on the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Blue Jays (-105). A 9-run total has been listed in the game.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -115 -105 9 +100 -120 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have compiled an 84-43 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.1% of those games).

Tampa Bay has gone 84-43 (winning 66.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Rays a 53.5% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has played in 160 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 88 times (88-67-5).

The Rays have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 10-8-0 ATS.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 53-28 44-35 39-26 58-37 74-52 23-11

