How to Watch the Rays vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays take the field against Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays' 226 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 523 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .443 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rays' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has scored 841 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- The Rays rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Tampa Bay strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
- No team allows fewer walks and hits than the Rays, who lead MLB with a 1.173 WHIP.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays' Shawn Armstrong (1-0) will make his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw one inning out of the bullpen against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.
- In five starts this season, Armstrong has not yet earned a quality start.
- Armstrong has yet to pitch five or more innings in any of his five starts this season. He averages 1.3 frames per outing.
- In 38 appearances this season, he has finished 32 without allowing an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 9-5
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/26/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-7
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Tanner Houck
|9/27/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-0
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Brayan Bello
|9/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 11-4
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Shawn Armstrong
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|10/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Kevin Gausman
