Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (89-71) will face off against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (97-63) at Rogers Centre on Saturday, September 30. First pitch is set for 3:07 PM ET.

The Rays are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Blue Jays (-115). The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Hyun-Jin Ryu - TOR (3-3, 3.31 ERA) vs Shawn Armstrong - TB (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Blue Jays Moneyline Rays Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 110 games this season and won 61 (55.5%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays have a 61-49 record (winning 55.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Blue Jays played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (32%) in those games.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win six times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Manuel Margot 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Taylor Walls 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 7th 2nd Win AL East +600 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.