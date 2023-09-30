Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Blue Jays on September 30, 2023
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Yandy Diaz, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has 35 doubles, 22 home runs, 65 walks and 78 RBI (173 total hits).
- He's slashing .330/.411/.523 so far this year.
- Diaz has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .600 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 29
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 24
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 23
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 21
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
Isaac Paredes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Paredes Stats
- Isaac Paredes has collected 120 hits with 23 doubles, 31 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 97 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .248/.349/.488 on the year.
Paredes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 26
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has 159 hits with 30 doubles, 26 home runs, 66 walks and 94 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .266/.346/.446 slash line on the year.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
George Springer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Springer Stats
- George Springer has 155 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 60 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He has a .255/.325/.401 slash line so far this season.
Springer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 28
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
