Rays vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 30
Brandon Belt takes a two-game homer streak into the Toronto Blue Jays' (89-71) game versus the Tampa Bay Rays (97-63) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday, at Rogers Centre.
The Rays will give the nod to Shawn Armstrong (1-0) versus the Blue Jays and Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3).
Rays vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Probable Pitchers: Armstrong - TB (1-0, 1.59 ERA) vs Ryu - TOR (3-3, 3.31 ERA)
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shawn Armstrong
- The Rays will send Armstrong (1-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, throwing one inning of relief while giving up one earned run and allowing one hit.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 1.59 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .191 in 38 games this season.
- Armstrong has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.
- In five starts this season, Armstrong has yet to pitch five or more innings. He averages 1.3 frames per appearance.
- He has made 38 appearances and finished 32 of them without allowing an earned run.
Shawn Armstrong vs. Blue Jays
- The Blue Jays have scored 733 runs this season, which ranks 15th in MLB. They have 1402 hits, seventh in baseball, with 186 home runs (16th in the league).
- The Blue Jays have gone 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in a third of an inning this season against the right-hander.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- Ryu (3-3) takes the mound first for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.31 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.31, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
- Ryu has one quality start under his belt this year.
- Ryu has put up seven starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.
- In four of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Hyun-Jin Ryu vs. Rays
- The opposing Rays offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.443) and ranks sixth in home runs hit (226) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are sixth in the league with 1405 total hits and fourth in MLB play scoring 841 runs.
- Ryu has a 10.38 ERA and a 2.308 WHIP against the Rays this season in 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .350 batting average over one appearance.
