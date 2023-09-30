Brandon Belt takes a two-game homer streak into the Toronto Blue Jays' (89-71) game versus the Tampa Bay Rays (97-63) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday, at Rogers Centre.

The Rays will give the nod to Shawn Armstrong (1-0) versus the Blue Jays and Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Armstrong - TB (1-0, 1.59 ERA) vs Ryu - TOR (3-3, 3.31 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shawn Armstrong

The Rays will send Armstrong (1-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, throwing one inning of relief while giving up one earned run and allowing one hit.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 1.59 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .191 in 38 games this season.

Armstrong has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

In five starts this season, Armstrong has yet to pitch five or more innings. He averages 1.3 frames per appearance.

He has made 38 appearances and finished 32 of them without allowing an earned run.

Shawn Armstrong vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have scored 733 runs this season, which ranks 15th in MLB. They have 1402 hits, seventh in baseball, with 186 home runs (16th in the league).

The Blue Jays have gone 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in a third of an inning this season against the right-hander.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Ryu (3-3) takes the mound first for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.31 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 10 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.31, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.

Ryu has one quality start under his belt this year.

Ryu has put up seven starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Hyun-Jin Ryu vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.443) and ranks sixth in home runs hit (226) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are sixth in the league with 1405 total hits and fourth in MLB play scoring 841 runs.

Ryu has a 10.38 ERA and a 2.308 WHIP against the Rays this season in 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .350 batting average over one appearance.

