Based on our computer projections, the Navy Midshipmen will beat the South Florida Bulls when the two teams play at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

South Florida vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Navy (-3.5) Under (54.5) Navy 28, South Florida 22

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bulls based on the moneyline is 40.8%.

The Bulls are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

South Florida has a 1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

One of the Bulls' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

South Florida games this season have averaged an over/under of 63.2 points, 8.7 more than the point total in this matchup.

Navy Betting Info (2023)

The Midshipmen have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Midshipmen have posted one win against the spread this season.

The Midshipmen have had one game (out of two) go over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 54.5 points, 6.5 higher than the average total in Navy games this season.

Bulls vs. Midshipmen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Navy 17.0 23.3 24.0 0.0 24.0 28.0 South Florida 26.8 27.8 27.7 23.3 24.0 41.0

