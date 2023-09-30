The Marist Red Foxes (1-2) and the Stetson Hatters (2-2) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field in a clash of Pioneer League opponents.

Marist has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking 24th-worst with 290.7 yards per game. The defense is ranked 93rd in the FCS (401.3 yards allowed per game). Stetson has been sputtering on defense, ranking 23rd-worst with 36.5 points allowed per game. It has been more effective offensively, generating 27.5 points per contest (47th-ranked).

Stetson vs. Marist Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Poughkeepsie, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Stetson vs. Marist Key Statistics

Stetson Marist 349.0 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.7 (112th) 247.5 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.3 (49th) 140.0 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 71.3 (121st) 209.0 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.3 (45th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has compiled 488 yards on 59.7% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Kaderris Roberts has rushed 58 times for 326 yards, with four touchdowns.

Devon Brewer has run for 108 yards across 37 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Nazeviah Burris leads his squad with 308 receiving yards on 21 catches with one touchdown.

Gabe Atkin has totaled 255 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 21 receptions.

Jalon Warthen-Carr has racked up 109 reciving yards (27.3 ypg) this season.

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi has thrown for 551 yards, completing 46.7% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 34 yards (11.3 ypg) on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Amin Woods, has carried the ball 43 times for 159 yards (53.0 per game), scoring one time.

Matt Stianche's team-high 281 yards as a receiver have come on 13 receptions (out of 15 targets) with three touchdowns.

Will Downes has hauled in nine receptions totaling 129 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Brandon Lombana has compiled five grabs for 51 yards, an average of 17.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

