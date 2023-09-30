Taylor Walls -- .118 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the hill, on September 30 at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 44 walks while batting .201.

Walls has gotten a hit in 46 of 92 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (9.8%).

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (7.6%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has picked up an RBI in 26.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this season (40.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .181 AVG .219 .327 OBP .286 .254 SLG .406 8 XBH 14 1 HR 7 10 RBI 24 49/29 K/BB 43/15 11 SB 11

