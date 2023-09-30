Taylor Walls vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Taylor Walls -- .118 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the hill, on September 30 at 3:07 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 44 walks while batting .201.
- Walls has gotten a hit in 46 of 92 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (9.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (7.6%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has picked up an RBI in 26.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this season (40.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.181
|AVG
|.219
|.327
|OBP
|.286
|.254
|SLG
|.406
|8
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|24
|49/29
|K/BB
|43/15
|11
|SB
|11
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.31 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.31 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
