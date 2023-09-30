Based on our computer model, the UCF Knights will take down the Baylor Bears when the two teams play at FBC Mortgage Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

UCF vs. Baylor Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Baylor (+10.5) Under (56.5) UCF 30, Baylor 24

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The Knights have a 78.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Knights have won twice against the spread this year.

UCF has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

The Knights have seen three of its four games hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 56.5 points, 1.7 higher than the average total in UCF games this season.

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bears have a 25.6% chance to win.

The Bears is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Baylor is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

One of the Bears' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

The average total for Baylor games this season is 5.5 fewer points than the point total of 56.5 for this outing.

Knights vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 38.3 20 52 10 24.5 30 Baylor 20 26.8 20 26.8 -- --

