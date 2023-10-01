Ben Shelton 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters Odds
The Rolex Shanghai Masters continues in Shanghai, China, with Ben Shelton in the round of 32 versus Roman Safiullin. Shelton's odds are +4000 to win this event at Qi Zhong Tennis Center.
Shelton at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Next Round: Round of 32
- Tournament Dates: October 2-15
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Shelton's Next Match
After his 6-4, 6-4 victory over Jaume Munar in the round of 64, Shelton will meet Safiullin in the round of 32 on Sunday, October 8 at 12:30 AM ET.
Shelton Stats
- In the Round of 64 on Friday, Shelton defeated No. 82-ranked Munar, 6-4, 6-4.
- The 20-year-old Shelton is 17-22 over the past year and is still looking for his first tournament title.
- In 12 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Shelton is 13-12 in matches.
- Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Shelton has played 29.4 games per match. He won 49.5% of them.
- On hard courts, Shelton has played 25 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 29.4 games per match while winning 50.7% of games.
- Over the past 12 months, Shelton has won 81.6% of his service games, and he has won 18.0% of his return games.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Shelton has won 83.6% of his games on serve and 19.1% on return.
