According to our computer model, the New Orleans Saints will defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they square off at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, October 1 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Saints are averaging 314.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 20th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 10th, surrendering 288 yards per contest. In terms of points scored the Buccaneers rank 19th in the NFL (19.3 points per game), and they are ninth on defense (19.7 points allowed per contest).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Buccaneers vs Saints on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Saints by 3.5) Under (40) Saints 20, Buccaneers 16

Place your bets on the Saints-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Buccaneers Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Buccaneers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Tampa Bay games have hit the over once this year.

This season, Buccaneers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 43, which is three points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Saints Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Saints have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

New Orleans is winless against the spread this season (0-2-1).

New Orleans games have not hit the over yet this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 40 points, 0.8 fewer than the average total in this season's Saints contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buccaneers vs. Saints 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 17.7 16.7 16 15 18.5 17.5 Tampa Bay 19.3 19.7 19 21 20 17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.