For their matchup with the New Orleans Saints (2-1) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM , the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) have seven players on the injury report.

Last time out, the Buccaneers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 25-11.

The Saints were beaten by the Green Bay Packers 18-17 in their last game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Carlton Davis CB Toe Questionable Jamel Dean CB Neck Out Devin White LB Foot Questionable Vita Vea DL Pectoral Questionable Derrek Pitts CB Hamstring Out Calijah Kancey DL Calf Out Sirvocea Dennis LB Hamstring Out

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derek Carr QB Shoulder Questionable Foster Moreau TE Ankle Questionable Paulson Adebo CB Hamstring Out Cesar Ruiz OL Concussion Out Jordan Howden DB Finger Out

Other Week 4 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Saints Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: FOX

FOX

Buccaneers Season Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Buccaneers are putting up 284.3 total yards per contest (24th-ranked). They rank 22nd in the NFL on defense (359 total yards surrendered per game).

From an offensive angle, the Buccaneers are putting up 19.3 points per game (19th-ranked). They rank ninth in the NFL on defense (19.7 points surrendered per game).

The Buccaneers are posting 206.3 passing yards per game on offense this season (19th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 256 passing yards per game (24th-ranked) on defense.

Tampa Bay ranks 26th in the NFL with 78 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 12th with 103 rushing yards allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

The Buccaneers sport a top-five turnover margin this season, ranking second-best at +5.

Buccaneers vs. Saints Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-3.5)

Saints (-3.5) Moneyline: Saints (-175), Buccaneers (+145)

Saints (-175), Buccaneers (+145) Total: 40 points

