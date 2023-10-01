Buccaneers vs. Saints Injury Report — Week 4
For their matchup with the New Orleans Saints (2-1) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM , the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) have seven players on the injury report.
Last time out, the Buccaneers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 25-11.
The Saints were beaten by the Green Bay Packers 18-17 in their last game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Carlton Davis
|CB
|Toe
|Questionable
|Jamel Dean
|CB
|Neck
|Out
|Devin White
|LB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Vita Vea
|DL
|Pectoral
|Questionable
|Derrek Pitts
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Calijah Kancey
|DL
|Calf
|Out
|Sirvocea Dennis
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Derek Carr
|QB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Paulson Adebo
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Cesar Ruiz
|OL
|Concussion
|Out
|Jordan Howden
|DB
|Finger
|Out
Other Week 4 Injury Reports
Buccaneers vs. Saints Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Buccaneers Season Insights
- From an offensive standpoint, the Buccaneers are putting up 284.3 total yards per contest (24th-ranked). They rank 22nd in the NFL on defense (359 total yards surrendered per game).
- From an offensive angle, the Buccaneers are putting up 19.3 points per game (19th-ranked). They rank ninth in the NFL on defense (19.7 points surrendered per game).
- The Buccaneers are posting 206.3 passing yards per game on offense this season (19th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 256 passing yards per game (24th-ranked) on defense.
- Tampa Bay ranks 26th in the NFL with 78 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 12th with 103 rushing yards allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Buccaneers sport a top-five turnover margin this season, ranking second-best at +5.
Buccaneers vs. Saints Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Saints (-175), Buccaneers (+145)
- Total: 40 points
