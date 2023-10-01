The New Orleans Saints (2-1) host an NFC South showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.

We provide more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Saints vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Buccaneers Insights

The Buccaneers score just 2.6 more points per game (19.3) than the Saints give up (16.7).

The Buccaneers average just 3.7 fewer yards per game (284.3) than the Saints allow per outing (288).

This year Tampa Bay runs for 21.7 fewer yards per game (78) than New Orleans allows (99.7).

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (5).

Buccaneers Away Performance

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Minnesota W 20-17 CBS 9/17/2023 Chicago W 27-17 FOX 9/25/2023 Philadelphia L 25-11 ABC 10/1/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 10/15/2023 Detroit - FOX 10/22/2023 Atlanta - FOX 10/26/2023 at Buffalo - Amazon Prime Video

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.