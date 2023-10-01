The New Orleans Saints (2-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Caesars Superdome in an NFC South clash.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Saints and Buccaneers can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Buccaneers vs. Saints Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 3.5 39.5 -175 +145

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Buccaneers vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored more than 39.5 combined points once this season.

Tampa Bay's matchups this season have a 43.0-point average over/under, 3.5 more points than this game's total.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread two times in three games with a set spread.

The Buccaneers have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Tampa Bay has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans has an average point total of 40.8 in their contests this year, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Saints are winless against the spread this season (0-2-1).

The Saints have gone 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).

New Orleans has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 17.7 25 16.7 6 40.8 0 3 Buccaneers 19.3 19 19.7 9 43.0 1 3

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.0 42.3 44.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 23.5 24.0 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.8 41.5 40.5 Implied Team Total AVG 21.7 22.0 21.5 ATS Record 0-2-1 0-1-0 0-1-1 Over/Under Record 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.