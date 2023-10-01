Buccaneers vs. Saints: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Saints (2-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Caesars Superdome in an NFC South clash.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Saints and Buccaneers can be found below before they play on Sunday.
Buccaneers vs. Saints Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Saints
|3.5
|39.5
|-175
|+145
Buccaneers vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored more than 39.5 combined points once this season.
- Tampa Bay's matchups this season have a 43.0-point average over/under, 3.5 more points than this game's total.
- The Buccaneers have covered the spread two times in three games with a set spread.
- The Buccaneers have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- This season, Tampa Bay has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.
New Orleans Saints
- New Orleans has an average point total of 40.8 in their contests this year, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Saints are winless against the spread this season (0-2-1).
- The Saints have gone 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).
- New Orleans has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
Saints vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Saints
|17.7
|25
|16.7
|6
|40.8
|0
|3
|Buccaneers
|19.3
|19
|19.7
|9
|43.0
|1
|3
Buccaneers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.0
|42.3
|44.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.7
|23.5
|24.0
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
Saints Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.8
|41.5
|40.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.7
|22.0
|21.5
|ATS Record
|0-2-1
|0-1-0
|0-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
