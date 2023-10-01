The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons are set to play in a Week 4 matchup at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. Will Christian Kirk score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Christian Kirk score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Kirk has been targeted on 23 occasions, and has 16 catches, leading the Jaguars with 173 yards (57.7 per game) while also scoring one TD this season.

In one of three games this season, Kirk has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Christian Kirk Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 2 Chiefs 14 11 110 0 Week 3 Texans 6 4 54 1

