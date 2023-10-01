Daniil Medvedev goes into the Rolex Shanghai Masters in Shanghai, China after coming up just short at the China Open, dropping the final to Jannik Sinner. Medvedev's opening match is against Cristian Garin (in the round of 64). Medvedev has the second-best odds to win (+400) at Qi Zhong Tennis Center.

Medvedev at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: October 2-15

October 2-15 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Medvedev's Next Match

Medvedev will play Garin in the round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Saturday, October 7 at 1:50 AM ET.

Medvedev has current moneyline odds of -1600 to win his next contest versus Garin.

Medvedev Stats

Medvedev was defeated in his last match, 6-7, 6-7 against Sinner in the finals of the China Open on October 4, 2023.

Medvedev has won six of his 21 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 66-15.

Medvedev is 49-9 on hard courts over the past year, with five tournament victories.

In his 81 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Medvedev has averaged 23.5 games.

In his 58 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Medvedev has played 22.2 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Medvedev has won 84.0% of his service games, and he has won 33.7% of his return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Medvedev has won 85.6% of his games on serve and 35.7% on return.

