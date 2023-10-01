Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Evan Engram has a tough matchup in Week 4 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), facing the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are allowing the fourth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 170 per game.

Engram has hauled in 18 catches for a team-high 173 yards this campaign this year. He has been targeted on 21 occasions, and averages 57.7 yards receiving.

Engram vs. the Falcons

Engram vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 21 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 21 REC YPG / REC TD One player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Atlanta in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have allowed four opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The pass defense of the Falcons is conceding 170 yards per outing this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Falcons' defense is 21st in the league by giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (five total passing TDs).

Evan Engram Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-115)

Engram Receiving Insights

Engram has received 18.1% of his team's 116 passing attempts this season (21 targets).

He is averaging 8.2 yards per target (47th in league play), picking up 173 yards on 21 passes thrown his way.

Engram does not have a TD reception this year in three games.

Engram's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 7 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

