The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) play the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Wembley Stadium. The Jaguars are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 42.5 in the outing.

This week's matchup that pits the Jaguars against the Falcons is a good opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Jaguars vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Jaguars have led one time, have been behind one time, and have been tied one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 2.3 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Falcons have led after the first quarter in one game, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

In three games this year, the Jaguars have lost the second quarter two times and tied one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering eight points on average in the second quarter.

The Falcons have lost the second quarter in two games this season, and in one game they've tied in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Jaguars have won the third quarter in two games this season, and they've lost in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Jacksonville is averaging nine points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 4.7 points on average in the third quarter (17th-ranked) on defense.

Regarding scoring in the third quarter, the Falcons have been outscored in that quarter in one game and have tied two games.

4th Quarter

In three games this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter one time, been outscored one time, and tied one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging eight points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 5.3 points on average in that quarter.

Out of three games this season, the Falcons have lost the fourth quarter one time and outscored their opponent two times.

Jaguars vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Jaguars have led one time and have trailed two times.

The Falcons have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0 in those contests). They have been losing after the first half in two games (1-1).

2nd Half

The Jaguars have won the second half in two games this season (1-1 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in one game (0-1).

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 17 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 10 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Falcons have won the second half in two games, and they've lost the second half in one game.

