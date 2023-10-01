The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom TV: ABC

Jaguars Insights

The Jaguars score just one more point per game (19) than the Falcons give up (18).

The Jaguars average 339 yards per game, 51.3 more yards than the 287.7 the Falcons allow per matchup.

Jacksonville rushes for 98.3 yards per game, 19.4 fewer than the 117.7 Atlanta allows per outing.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Jaguars Home Performance

At home, the Jaguars put up 13 points per game and give up 27. That's less than they score overall (19), but more than they allow (25).

The Jaguars rack up 337.5 yards per game at home (1.5 less than their overall average), and concede 382.5 at home (34.2 more than overall).

Jacksonville racks up 242.5 passing yards per game at home (1.8 more than its overall average), and gives up 289 at home (24.7 more than overall).

At home, the Jaguars rack up 95 rushing yards per game and concede 93.5. That's less than they gain overall (98.3), and more than they allow (84).

The Jaguars convert 32% of third downs at home (2.3% higher than their overall average), and concede 46.4% at home (8.9% higher than overall).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Indianapolis W 31-21 FOX 9/17/2023 Kansas City L 17-9 CBS 9/24/2023 Houston L 37-17 FOX 10/1/2023 Atlanta - ESPN+ 10/8/2023 at Buffalo - NFL Network 10/15/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 10/19/2023 at New Orleans - Amazon Prime Video

