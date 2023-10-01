Rays vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (89-72) matching up with the Tampa Bay Rays (98-63) at 3:07 PM ET (on October 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup.
The Blue Jays will give the ball to Wes Parsons and the Rays will turn to Jacob Lopez.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Rays 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Rays were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.
- The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (34.6%) in those games.
- This year, Tampa Bay has won nine of 26 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 4 in MLB, scoring 5.3 runs per game (848 total runs).
- Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.85 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|Blue Jays
|L 9-5
|Taj Bradley vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 26
|@ Red Sox
|W 9-7
|Zach Eflin vs Tanner Houck
|September 27
|@ Red Sox
|W 5-0
|Tyler Glasnow vs Brayan Bello
|September 29
|@ Blue Jays
|L 11-4
|Aaron Civale vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 30
|@ Blue Jays
|W 7-5
|Shawn Armstrong vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|October 1
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Jacob Lopez vs Wes Parsons
