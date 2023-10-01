Sunday's contest at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (89-72) matching up with the Tampa Bay Rays (98-63) at 3:07 PM ET (on October 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup.

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Wes Parsons and the Rays will turn to Jacob Lopez.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Rays were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (34.6%) in those games.

This year, Tampa Bay has won nine of 26 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 4 in MLB, scoring 5.3 runs per game (848 total runs).

Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.85 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Rays Schedule