The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 2.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Buccaneers much higher (16th-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (23rd).

Oddsmakers have moved the Buccaneers' Super Bowl odds up from +15000 at the start of the season to +6600. Among all teams in the league, that is the eighth-biggest change.

With odds of +6600, the Buccaneers have been given a 1.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 3-1-0 this season.

One of the Buccaneers' four games this season has gone over the point total.

The Buccaneers have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

Tampa Bay has won two of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Buccaneers are compiling 301.5 yards per game on offense (22nd in NFL), and they rank 15th on defense with 318.5 yards allowed per game.

The Buccaneers are putting up 21 points per game on offense (19th in NFL), and they rank seventh on defense with 17 points allowed per game.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Baker Mayfield has passed for 882 yards (220.5 per game), completing 69.6%, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

Also, Mayfield has rushed for 61 yards and zero scores.

In four games, Mike Evans has 20 catches for 337 yards (84.3 per game) and three TDs.

Rachaad White has run for 206 yards (51.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

In the passing game, Chris Godwin has scored zero times, catching 21 balls for 255 yards (63.8 per game).

On defense, Antoine Winfield Jr. has helped lead the charge with 31 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended in four games.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +8000 2 September 17 Bears W 27-17 +50000 3 September 25 Eagles L 25-11 +700 4 October 1 @ Saints W 26-9 +5000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +1800 7 October 22 Falcons - +8000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +700 9 November 5 @ Texans - +10000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +500 12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000 13 December 3 Panthers - +50000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +5000 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +5000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +50000

