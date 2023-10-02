How to Watch Seahawks vs. Giants Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) hit the road to play the New York Giants (1-2) at MetLife Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2023.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Giants
- When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN
Seahawks vs. Giants Insights
- This year, the Seahawks put up 3.7 fewer points per game (29) than the Giants surrender (32.7).
- New York scores 14.3 points per game, 15 fewer than Seattle allows (29.3).
- The Seahawks rack up 29 fewer yards per game (332.7) than the Giants allow per matchup (361.7).
- New York collects 253.3 yards per game, 154 fewer yards than the 407.3 Seattle allows.
- This season, the Seahawks run for 33.7 fewer yards per game (104.3) than the Giants allow per outing (138).
- New York rushes for 88 yards per game, 8.7 more yards than the 79.3 Seattle allows.
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Giants have forced (0).
- This year New York has turned the ball over five times, two more than Seattle's takeaways (3).
Seahawks Away Performance
- Seattle accumulated 248.9 passing yards per game in away games last season (17.5 more than overall), and allowed 225.5 in road games (14 more than overall).
Seahawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Los Angeles
|L 30-13
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|at Detroit
|W 37-31
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|Carolina
|W 37-27
|CBS
|10/2/2023
|at New York
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|10/15/2023
|at Cincinnati
|-
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|Arizona
|-
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|Cleveland
|-
|FOX
Giants Home Performance
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Dallas
|L 40-0
|NBC
|9/17/2023
|at Arizona
|W 31-28
|FOX
|9/21/2023
|at San Francisco
|L 30-12
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/2/2023
|Seattle
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|10/8/2023
|at Miami
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|NBC
|10/22/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
