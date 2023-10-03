Harold Ramirez vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Harold Ramirez (.459 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .315 with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 22 walks.
- Ramirez is batting .412 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Ramirez has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 122 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.5% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has driven home a run in 47 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 46 of 122 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|55
|.275
|AVG
|.360
|.325
|OBP
|.389
|.469
|SLG
|.455
|22
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|3
|37
|RBI
|31
|50/14
|K/BB
|29/8
|4
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.