The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will take the field to start the AL Wild Card Series.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .250 with 24 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.

Paredes has had a hit in 80 of 141 games this season (56.7%), including multiple hits 33 times (23.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.9% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes has driven home a run in 58 games this year (41.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

He has scored in 39.0% of his games this season (55 of 141), with two or more runs 15 times (10.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 72 .261 AVG .241 .368 OBP .338 .544 SLG .440 28 XBH 27 18 HR 13 53 RBI 45 46/29 K/BB 58/29 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings