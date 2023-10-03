Josh Lowe vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .675 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on October 3 at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series..
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 32 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 31 walks while batting .292.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Lowe will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer in his last games.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 67.7% of his games this season (88 of 130), with more than one hit 38 times (29.2%).
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (20 of 130), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 54 games this season (41.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 59 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|70
|.282
|AVG
|.300
|.307
|OBP
|.357
|.445
|SLG
|.541
|23
|XBH
|31
|5
|HR
|15
|27
|RBI
|56
|58/8
|K/BB
|66/23
|15
|SB
|17
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9).
