Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, October 3 at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 80 walks while hitting .255.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 84th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

In 62.9% of his 151 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 37 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (22 of 151), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this year (51 of 151), with two or more RBI 20 times (13.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 75 games this year (49.7%), including multiple runs in 18 games.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 75 .248 AVG .262 .367 OBP .364 .417 SLG .434 22 XBH 23 11 HR 12 43 RBI 41 73/38 K/BB 83/42 16 SB 6

