Randy Arozarena vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, October 3 at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Blue Jays.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 80 walks while hitting .255.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 84th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
- In 62.9% of his 151 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 37 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (22 of 151), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this year (51 of 151), with two or more RBI 20 times (13.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 75 games this year (49.7%), including multiple runs in 18 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|.248
|AVG
|.262
|.367
|OBP
|.364
|.417
|SLG
|.434
|22
|XBH
|23
|11
|HR
|12
|43
|RBI
|41
|73/38
|K/BB
|83/42
|16
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.