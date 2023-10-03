The AL Wild Card Series kicks off Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers live from Tropicana Field, and airing on ABC. Tyler Glasnow is starting for the Rays the Rangers have yet to name a starter.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Rays vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Time: 3:08 PM ET

TV: ABC

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -150 +125 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over once.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games. For three straight games, Tampa Bay and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks in that span being 8.5 runs.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays are 84-43 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.1% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a record of 56-22 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (71.8% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 60%.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 90 times this season for a 90-67-5 record against the over/under.

The Rays have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 10-8-0 against the spread.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 53-28 46-35 41-26 58-37 75-52 24-11

