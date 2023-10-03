How to Watch the Rays vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for AL Wild Card Game 1
The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Texas Rangers to begin the AL Wild Card Series on Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET, live on ABC from Tropicana Field. Tyler Glasnow will start for the Rays and Jordan Montgomery is set to start for the Rangers.
Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Time: 3:08 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 230 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay's .445 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Rays' .260 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.3 runs per game (860 total runs).
- The Rays are fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.177).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Glasnow (10-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 22nd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering two hits.
- Glasnow has nine quality starts this year.
- Glasnow is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/26/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-7
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Tanner Houck
|9/27/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-0
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Brayan Bello
|9/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 11-4
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-5
|Away
|Shawn Armstrong
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|10/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 12-8
|Away
|Jacob Lopez
|Wes Parsons
|10/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Jordan Montgomery
|10/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Nathan Eovaldi
