The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.452 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series..

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.410), slugging percentage (.522) and total hits (173) this season.

He ranks fourth in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

In 97 of 137 games this season (70.8%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 53 of those games he had more than one (38.7%).

He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (22 of 137), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this year (49 of 137), with more than one RBI 19 times (13.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 74 of 137 games this year, and more than once 17 times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 67 .363 AVG .297 .447 OBP .373 .568 SLG .477 29 XBH 28 12 HR 10 45 RBI 33 47/35 K/BB 47/30 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings