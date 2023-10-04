Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against the Texas Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi, with the first pitch at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead.

He is back in action for the first time since September 30, when he went 2-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks while batting .229.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 54 of 99 games this year (54.5%), including 15 multi-hit games (15.2%).

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 99), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (24.2%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (6.1%).

He has scored in 39.4% of his games this season (39 of 99), with two or more runs 10 times (10.1%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .223 AVG .234 .261 OBP .253 .376 SLG .392 14 XBH 13 5 HR 6 16 RBI 17 45/8 K/BB 46/5 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings