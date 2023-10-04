The New Mexico State Aggies (2-3) and the Florida International Panthers (3-2) square off on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in a battle of CUSA foes.

New Mexico State is compiling 436.2 yards per game on offense (38th in the FBS), and rank 79th on the other side of the ball, yielding 382 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Florida International is compiling 21.4 points per contest (106th-ranked). It ranks 72nd in the FBS on defense (25.6 points allowed per game).

Florida International vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Florida International vs. New Mexico State Key Statistics

Florida International New Mexico State 315.2 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436.2 (32nd) 447.2 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382 (83rd) 111.6 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.8 (21st) 203.6 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.4 (66th) 9 (102nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (66th) 9 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (117th)

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins leads Florida International with 1,000 yards on 59-of-110 passing with five touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 53 rushing yards (10.6 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Shomari Lawrence, has carried the ball 53 times for 312 yards (62.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kejon Owens has piled up 164 yards (on 29 carries) with three touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell has collected 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 459 (91.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 39 times and has four touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has recorded 167 receiving yards (33.4 yards per game) on nine receptions.

Jalen Bracey's 11 catches (on 22 targets) have netted him 154 yards (30.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia leads New Mexico State with 1,073 yards (214.6 ypg) on 62-of-97 passing with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 279 rushing yards on 50 carries.

Star Thomas has carried the ball 43 times for 233 yards (46.6 per game) and three touchdowns while also racking up 113 yards through the air, scoring one time.

Jonathan Brady's leads his squad with 252 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 catches (out of 16 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Jordin Parker has put up a 145-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in three passes on four targets.

Trent Hudson's eight grabs have yielded 143 yards and three touchdowns.

