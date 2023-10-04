The Florida International Panthers (3-2) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the New Mexico State Aggies (2-3) on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The total has been set at 49.5 points for this matchup.

Offensively, New Mexico State ranks 65th in the FBS with 29.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 78th in points allowed (382.0 points allowed per contest). Florida International ranks 106th in the FBS with 21.4 points per game on offense, and it ranks 72nd with 25.6 points surrendered per contest on defense.

Florida International vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Aggie Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

New Mexico State vs Florida International Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline New Mexico State -6.5 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -225 +185

Florida International Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Panthers are gaining 363.0 yards per game (-41-worst in college football) and allowing 470.3 (-28-worst), placing them among the poorest teams in both categories.

The Panthers are putting up 25.3 points per game in their past three games (-4-worst in college football), and allowing 31.3 per game (-50-worst).

Florida International is 101st in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (240.7 per game), and 18th-worst in passing yards conceded (207.7).

In their past three games, the Panthers have rushed for 122.3 yards per game (-53-worst in college football), and conceded 262.7 on the ground (-124-worst).

The Panthers have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall over their past three games.

In Florida International's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Florida International Betting Records & Stats

Florida International has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

In Florida International's five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

This season, Florida International has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

Florida International is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +185 or more on the moneyline.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has thrown for 1,000 yards (200.0 ypg) while completing 53.6% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 53 yards with two touchdowns.

Shomari Lawrence has rushed for 312 yards on 53 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Kejon Owens has been given 29 carries and totaled 164 yards with three touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell's 459 receiving yards (91.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 catches on 39 targets with four touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has recorded 167 receiving yards (33.4 yards per game) on nine receptions.

Jalen Bracey has racked up 154 reciving yards (30.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Reggie Peterson leads the team with 1.5 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and 29 tackles.

Florida International's leading tackler, Donovan Manuel, has 37 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

CJ Christian has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 16 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

